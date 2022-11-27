Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations.

The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.

Smith started his NFL career as a Cowboys second-round pick, working his way through a disastrous leg injury to get on the field for Dallas while earning a large contract. His time in Dallas ended a year ago, but he's since caught on with the Giants, and he's a full-time contributor on a winning team.

But when Smith jumped on top of a pileup while former teammate - and still friend - Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down, it was ... weird.

But not "dirty,'' in the eyes of his old Cowboys pals, who with the win moved to 8-3.

Said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: “If you watch Jaylon play a lot, he jumps a lot. That’s something that’s all over the tape. I don’t think it’s out of character for him.”

(Sidebar: There is another "dirty'' incident from this game that Micah Parsons would like to discuss ...)

Now, that doesn't explain why he does it ... just that he does it, and that while it is a bit bizarre ... it in the end is just another chapter in a demonstrative series of Jaylon moves, including his famous/infamous "Swipe'' and his joining in on a Cowboys celebration over a win against New York last year ...

Even though Jaylon happened to be playing against the Cowboys at the time.

