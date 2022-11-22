Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'

Jerry Jones admits the Dallas Cowboys' 40-3 romp over the Minnesota Vikings flirted with perfection.

"There's not a perfect game," the owner said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "But that's the best I've seen as far as being a complete game since I've been a part of the Cowboys."

That said, Jones also reiterated Tuesday morning his intention to improve on perfection in attempting to sign talented free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"If you can improve this team right now and it's within reason, you should do it," he said. "Because we've got a chance."

At 7-3 before hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles by two games in the NFC East. Even if they can't catch Philly, they are still - with December games against the 4-6 Indianapolis Colts, 1-8-1 Houston Texans and 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars - in primo position to be the NFC's No. 1 Wild Card.

Despite rolling up a season-high 458 yards in the largest road victory in franchise history just two days ago, Jones clearly still envisions adding a receiver like Beckham as a realistic, winning move. He also believes his dual roles and history of mega-watt transactions helps the Cowboys' chances of winning the Beckham sweepstakes.

"Because of Deion (Sanders) and Michael (Irvin) and many other players long after they've left the football field, there's credibility from working with those guys and keeping great relationships," Jones said. "It's an advantage when you're sitting down to meet with Herschel (Walker) or these high-profile guys, because all they have to do is pick up the phone and ask the others what happens after they quit playing."

Jones proudly wears two hats at this time of the season: One as a GM intent of beating the Giants Thursday; one as an owner preparing to make a financial commitment to help the team into 2023.

"The GM is thinking about every snap and every way to beat the Giants, because they're one of our biggest threats (in the NFC playoff chase)," he said. "But that's one of the advantages of being both owner and GM. Making these bigger-picture decisions and then cutting the check ... you've got it all right in front of you, and that's the way it's always been for me with the Cowboys."

