Cowboys 'Missed Opportunity': Jerry Jones Keeps Spirits, Christmas Up?

In light of the calendar, it's surprising that Jerry Jones already has his Christmas lights up. And in the wake of last Sunday's gut-punch loss in Green Bay, it's shocking that the Dallas Cowboys owner has is spirits lifted as well.

"It's time to move on, but that's a tough loss," Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "I think there were five different times we could've iced that game but we didn't get it done. It's one of those where you can really beat yourself up. We've got to be careful."

In the wake of the overtime loss to the Packers in which his team blew a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history, Jones said watching the Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football exacerbated his anguish.

Had the Cowboys held on in Green Bay, they would trail the Eagles by only one game in the standings with a Christmas Eve game at AT&T Stadium looming. Instead, they are 6-3 behind Philly's 8-1.

"It was a missed opportunity," Jones said. "We're 6-3 yet we're in the playoffs. It's certainly possible to not win our division and still make the playoffs. That's not what we want - that's not our plan - but it's certainly possible."

Though the Cowboys now must travel to play the 8-1 Vikings Sunday in Minnesota, Jones' optimism is up. As for his mid-November Christmas decorations?

"I'm the guy," he said, "that would keep 'em up all year if I could."

