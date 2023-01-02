The injured Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has missed the past two games. Will he suit up in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch has had a resurgence in 2021 and 2022. After suffering through injuries and missing time in 2019 and 2020, the fifth-year linebacker has been an anchor for one of the best defenses in the NFL the past two seasons.

After suffering an injury in the Jaguars game in Week 15, Vander Esch has missed contests against the Eagles and Titans.

It's been decided Vander Esch will sit against the Commanders in Week 18 to rest for the team's playoff run, so he moves to the inactive list a week before kickoff.

Said LVE on Monday: “It’s about the playoffs. …They’re just giving me a little bit extra time to get rest.”

Vander Esch was injured against the Jaguars and favored the neck area. That was alarming to Cowboys Nation since he has missed significant time with neck injuries in the past. But this was determined to be a neck stinger, not related to previous injuries.

The 26-year-old is hoping to earn a new contract with the Cowboys after signing a one-year deal last offseason, and with his play in 2022, that's a possibility.

In the absence of Vander Esch, the Cowboys called upon rookie Damone Clark. Clark returned to the football field this season after spinal fusion surgery. Since returning, he has shown flashes, with 44 tackles (27 solo), and two forced fumbles.

Vander Esch has one sack, 90 tackles (54 solo), and one forced fumble on the season. ... and he'll watch from the sideline as playoff-bound Dallas tries to move to 13-4 with a win at Washington.

