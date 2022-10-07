FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.

But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy.

That will not likely happen, we're told, for newcomer veteran Jason Peters, who late this week here at The Star sustained a chest injury that could sideline him for three weeks. Peters, a recent signing and a nine-time Pro Bowler, has become a "rotational starter'' in Dallas' O-line.

He will be listed optimistically as “doubtful” this week.

On the flip side of that, receiver CeeDee Lamb popped up on the injury report this week as Dallas is monitoring a groin issue that is not thought to be serious.

Overall, the Cowboys are playing well as quarterback Cooper Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, posting three consecutive victories in relief of the $140 million starting QB. But make no mistake, it's the defense that's mostly responsible for the Cowboys' modest winning streak.

The Dallas defense currently ranks as the No. 3 scoring defense, the No. 5 pass defense, and the No. 7 ranked defense overall.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn't had a sack in two games, but a depleted Rams offensive line could remedy that after allowing seven sacks of ailing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night.

Parsons has at least two sacks in five of his 20 career games played.

Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.

Offensively, the Rams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring (29), rushing (30), and overall offense (28), while the passing attack ranks 20th.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +5.5 (-110), Los Angles Rams -5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +205, Rams -250

