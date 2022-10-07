Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters Injured as Dallas Preps for Rams Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys head west to Los Angeles to take on the reeling Rams in a possible NFC playoffs preview. ... but they will do so without the help of Jason Peters.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.

But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy.

That will not likely happen, we're told, for newcomer veteran Jason Peters, who late this week here at The Star sustained a chest injury that could sideline him for three weeks. Peters, a recent signing and a nine-time Pro Bowler, has become a "rotational starter'' in Dallas' O-line.

He will be listed optimistically as “doubtful” this week.

On the flip side of that, receiver CeeDee Lamb popped up on the injury report this week as Dallas is monitoring a groin issue that is not thought to be serious.

Overall, the Cowboys are playing well as quarterback Cooper Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, posting three consecutive victories in relief of the $140 million starting QB. But make no mistake, it's the defense that's mostly responsible for the Cowboys' modest winning streak.

The Dallas defense currently ranks as the No. 3 scoring defense, the No. 5 pass defense, and the No. 7 ranked defense overall.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn't had a sack in two games, but a depleted Rams offensive line could remedy that after allowing seven sacks of ailing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night.

Parsons has at least two sacks in five of his 20 career games played.

Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.

Offensively, the Rams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring (29), rushing (30), and overall offense (28), while the passing attack ranks 20th.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah parsons 1
Play

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

Dallas' dominating defense hopes to get after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked seven times in last week's loss to the 49ers.

By Bri Amaranthus
maher kick cin
Play

‘Underdog’ Cowboys Chasing Aaron Judge-Like Record, CeeDee Lamb Leads NFL

Brett Maher's kicks for Cowboys, Jaden Hardy's debut for Mavericks, Corey Seager's bang-for-buck for Rangers and more Freak(y) radio rumors, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
dak housewives
Play

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott Teaches 'Real Housewives' Warm-Up Dance

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might've found a new calling as a choreographer.

By Geoff Magliochetti

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +5.5 (-110), Los Angles Rams -5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +205, Rams -250

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

micah parsons 1
News

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

By Bri Amaranthus
maher kick cin
News

‘Underdog’ Cowboys Chasing Aaron Judge-Like Record, CeeDee Lamb Leads NFL

By Richie Whitt
dak housewives
News

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott Teaches 'Real Housewives' Warm-Up Dance

By Geoff Magliochetti
6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
News

CeeDee Lamb Misses Practice; Cowboys WR Healthy Enough to Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach Dimmitt
obj cow
News

Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz

By Timm Hamm
88FAAE75-9366-43F0-AA96-398C4A1937D6
News

'We're Nobody's Underdogs!' Cowboys at Rams: Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Dallas Odds at Los Angeles - NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
cowboy 3 safeties
News

Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams

By Logan MacDonald
rush dak kellen
News

'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush

By Mike Fisher