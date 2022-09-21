FRISCO - It is early in the process. But four Dallas Cowboys legends are at least involved in that process, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced early nominees for the class of 2023.

And among the 129 candidates is a quartet of Cowboys, with two members of the franchise's "Great Wall'' from the 1990's Super Bowl teams earning mention.

The announcement puts the spotlight on Nate Newton (recently honored by the Black College Hall of Fame) and Erik Williams, who would join Larry Allen in the Hall should they advance far enough ... and would add to the star-studded lineup of those teams in Canton.

That tandem joins Dallas defensive stalwarts DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson, who have become perennial nominees - both highly deserving in the eyes of Cowboys Nation.

To be considered for election to Canton, individuals must have last played in the NFL at least five full seasons ago. The 129 modern-era nominees include 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special-teams players. The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in early January.

Also eligible this year are coach/contributor finalist Don Coryell and senior finalists Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley will also be considered for enshrinement. And a handful of other nominees with Cowboys ties, including Randall Cunningham, Jimmy Smith, La'Roi Glover and Zach Thomas, are also involved in this process.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be revealed during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and the winners will be enshrined in August of 2023.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!