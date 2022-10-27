Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Shoulder Injury, Bets on Black (Uniforms), Gets A Sack

FRISCO - There is a very specific reason that the essence of the Dallas Cowboys has gone unchanged for decades, which is, the people in charge view the silver and blue as the most iconic brand in sports.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons would like to change all of that.

"Please Dallas!! All black unis!!" Parsons tweeted in response to a Sports Illustrated note about the New York Jets debuting new black alternate helmets.

Parsons - who popped up on the Dallas injury report on Thursday with a shoulder issue - is only in his second NFL season, but already his voice and his views have earned an audience. Indeed, the eyes on Micah are so intense that the NFL just now reviewed film of the win over the Lions and awarded him with yet another sack, elevating him to eight in seven games, placing him among the league leaders.

What are the chances that the Jones family will pay attention to Micah's fashion plea?

It's critical to realize here that owner Jerry Jones has left no marketing or sales stone unturned in his 33 years in charge. He has literally re-invented the way the NFL is viewed, sold and consumed. ... a central reason why he is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And indeed, a Cowboys fan can buy a high-quality and classy black jersey.

But it won't be a "real'' jersey.

In the end, tradition can also be profitable. So in Dallas, the idea of "radical'' when it comes to a uniform shift will be on display Sunday in Week 8 against the visiting Bears, when as CowboysSI.com was first to report, the 5-2 Cowboys will pull off a rarity when they wear their navy jerseys at home t

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!