Cowboys Changes: 'Ton of Stress' for Kelvin Joseph and New Cornerbacks

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy isn't sugarcoating his feelings about the season-ending Achilles injury that starting cornerback Anthony Brown suffered in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Some might expect McCarthy to provide a classic example of "coach speak" and say that the Cowboys have plenty of depth to overcome Brown's absence, as he's now set to join cornerback Jourdan Lewis on season-ending injured reserve. But in the spirit of putting things bluntly, McCarthy called the situation one that brings "a ton of stress."

“It’s a ton of stress," McCarthy said of losing Brown and Lewis. "Not only two starters, but you talk about veteran core players that carry a lot of weight in the locker room too.”

Alongside star corner Trevon Diggs, Brown and Lewis had been two of Dallas' best defensive backs in an elite secondary that has surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (179.5) this season.

But while McCarthy admitted it's a difficult situation to navigate, the emergence of young talent on the defense is one that has provided him with hope as the team heads into the final stretch of the season.

“I think the one thing that’s hopeful and encouraging is that our younger players have played so much throughout the season," McCarthy said. "So I think if there was a point in the season that we have a position for our young players to be ready is definitely now.”

The Cowboys have had flourishing success in the draft over the past decade, something that has continued to prove itself this season. And in Sunday's win over the Colts, a hopeful spark from the secondary came in the form of rookie cornerback DaRon Bland, who intercepted Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to help Dallas build an even bigger lead in a game that was already out of hand.

Bland's newfound role with Brown's injury is the most obvious due his presence in the secondary, but other rookies like linebackers Damone Clark and Jabril Cox as well as defensive end Sam Williams have all made noticeable impacts this season despite being on a defense that's filled to the brim with talent.

The big jump-up, though, must come from second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Him holding the job in Brown's place would be ideal.

Meanwhile, though, the Cowboys have recently added practice-squad vets Kendall Sheffield and Mackensie Alexander, both of whom have NFL skins on the wall.

Many of the young guns could find themselves with more key growing opportunities if the Cowboys are able to build a big lead against the league-worst Houston Texans (1-10-1) on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

“Kelvin’s extremely talented,'' McCarthy said. "He’s done some really good things on special teams,” the coach added. “This is a huge opportunity for him, and we’re counting on him to step up.”

