Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL.

And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Having a loss for two years straight against them, we definitely have that in the back of our minds and we definitely gonna go get this win," Jefferson said this week.

Call that a “guarantee” of sorts

Quite the definitive statement from Jefferson, who was held to just two catches on four targets for 21 yards in last year's 20-16 loss to Dallas, all of which were season-low marks.

But it's hard to argue with his confidence after he had 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards, a touchdown and one of the greatest catches in NFL history in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Still, the Cowboys (6-3) have beaten the Vikings (8-1) on the road in back-to-back seasons despite having backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Cooper Rush at the helm. Recent results favor the Cowboys, who have quarterback Dak Prescott back and a defense capable of replicating the frustration Jefferson felt in last season's meeting.

"Definitely a frustrating game," Jefferson said. "Just being in that type of situation ... definitely didn't want to have a loss."

But when it comes to goals that are easier said than done, limiting the league's second-leading receiver (1,060 yards) tops the list.

Jefferson's bold guarantee vs. the Dallas defense. Something has to give when the two teams kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

