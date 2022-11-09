Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago.

Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at Green Bay against the 3-6 Packers - and do it is with The Star abuzz about offensive weaponry movement.

Odell Beckham Jr.? When will the high-profile free agent sign with an NFL team?

James Washington? When will the rehabbing receiver's 21-day clock of return begin?

Ezekiel Elliott? When will his balky knee allow the running back to practice?

And how will it all come together for Dak and the Dallas offense?

“I think we ... should expect more success in the passing game,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That could easily manifest by having better rushing statistics. But, yeah, I’m anticipating more effectiveness.''

More rushing? More passing? More "effectiveness''?

Sounds like a plan.

Regarding Beckham as of Wednesday morning at The Star, his signing remains a subject of conversation.

Regarding Washington, who injured a foot at training camp and who can be a rotational player when ready, his 21-day clock has been anticipated - but the Cowboys now suggest that will happen next week, after the Packers game.

Regarding Elliott and his practice availability, that's was supposedly a no-go for Wednesday and it's a knee brace when he does take the field, with plans to have the two-time NFL rushing champ available in Green Bay.

But now? “We’ll watch the reps with Zeke,'' coach Mike McCarthy said while announcing that Zeke will work on Wednesday, adding, “He told me he’s fine and ready to go. … Everything looks positive.”

Other injury issues, as noted by McCarthy before the Wednesday workout: Malik Hooker and Sam Williams will return to practice today, with Anthony Barr a limited possibility.

How will it all come together at Green Bay? Since Prescott’s return from thumb surgery, the Cowboys have scored 24 and 49 points. During Cooper Rush’s stint, just once did the Dallas offense surpass that 24-point mark.

In Dak’s second game back against the Bears, Dallas achieved its highest total yards and passing yards of the season.

This week, Prescott's pass-catchers will be led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz.

“We’re just getting better at receiver,'' Jones said when asked about OBJ. "We may or may not get something done as far as (adding) something to the receiver corps. But if we don’t, I like where we are.''

At the same time, it seems OBJ continues to "like'' Dallas. Said Michael Irvin on Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan: “Odell is built to be in Dallas. He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now ... I know he would love to play for the Cowboys."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!