Dallas Cowboys Named Best Fit For Free Agent CB Casey Hayward

The Dallas Cowboys could still look to add veteran help on defense. One option that stands out is free agent CB Casey Hayward.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a team that entered the NFL offseason with holes to fill on defense. Regardless of what the team decides to do with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there is still room to add established contributors.

RELATED: Cowboys To Sign Vet CB - After NFL Draft?

Our Mike Fisher has been beating the drum for Casey Hayward. (See above, from March 14.) We've done a Blitzcast on the subject, with the timing being "post-NFL Draft. (Listen here.)

And now it's sort of a national-media theme, too.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton evaluated the best landing spot for each available NFL free agent, the Cowboys were designated for veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. They write:

"Hayward can start for a cornerback-needy team. He’s a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys, who must shore up the secondary opposite second-year pro Trevon Diggs.

"Hayward can reunite with Mike McCarthy, his former Green Bay Packers head coach, and play in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system, which is similar to ex-Chargers play-caller Gus Bradley’s scheme. The two coordinators have roots in Seattle under lead skipper Pete Carroll. In Dallas, Hayward will see a familiar face, fits the system, and most importantly, fills a need.''

The Chargers opted to move on from Hayward in mid-March after a decision was made that he did not fit the system that new head coach Brandon Staley wants to run. Hayward, 31, was still effective in 2020 and can still provide plenty of value for an NFL team.

Via B/R: "A couple of days before the start of the legal tampering period (March 15), the Los Angeles Chargers released Casey Hayward. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 31-year-old cover man didn’t fit new head coach Brandon Staley’s system.

"Hayward assembled a solid 2020 campaign, allowing a 49.4 percent completion rate and a 93.6 passer rating. He recorded eight pass breakups and an interception.''

Trevon Diggs showed intriguing flashes of potential during his rookie campaign for the Cowboys. Adding another young prospect with an early-round selection in the NFL Draft is an enticing option. Completing the group with an experienced veteran like Hayward who can still perform but also provide mentorship would be intriguing.

While Casey Hayward may not be as dynamic as he once was, he is still more than capable of providing a boost to the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary. Depending on the price tag required to make it happen, this seems like a fine move ... as we've been saying for a month, as the national media is now agreeing on ... and as makes sense - post-NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Cowboys Have Dak At QB; Eagles Playing 'Paper, Rock, Scissors'