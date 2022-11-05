Dallas Cowboys New Super Bowl Odds: What Just Changed?

FRISCO - It is a common sportswriter's lament: "I was told,'' we joke about the job, "there would be no math.''

But in fact, there are calculations to be made. And some are more simple than they seem. For instance: The Dak Prescott Effect on NFL Super Bowl odds.

Prescott looked all the way back last week as his Dallas Cowboys hung a 40-burger on Chicago with a 49-29 victory. In Dak's second game back from his thumb injury, there were no signs of rust. He was in a rhythm early, and that led to three touchdowns on the Cowboys' first three drives. The first half was an offensive explosion, with Dak feeling good being back in the saddle.

“I felt great, and it felt great,” Prescott said post-game. “As I’ve told y’all, I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and this team and what we are capable of doing."

And along with that comes a rising confidence from the oddsmakers.

The Cowboys opened the season with 14-1 Super Bowl odds. Good. Fine. After Prescott’s fractured thumb sustained in Week 1 against the Bucs, they dropped as low as 50-1.

Not good. Not fine.

And what are the new odds now?

The Cowboys are back to 14-1, behind only the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs and 49ers.

Yup, this is a "Quarterback League,'' alright.

Dak completed 21 of his 27 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the win over the Bears. He also showed his running ability, gaining 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy: "I thought Dak played his best game of the year."

Now, honestly, all things considered, that isn't really saying much. It'll mean much more if he does it again, though as "OK'' Dallas at 6-2 will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next at Lambeau Field on Nov. 14. The Packers are a team that is a perennial oddsmakers favorite, which might not be the case at the moment.

But at this moment - and pending the outcome of next weekend's meeting? Dak and Dallas may become even more favored by those wise guys.

