Cowboys Worried About LB Micah Parsons Illness? Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'Best Player in the NFL'

The Dallas Cowboys have managed a 1-1 start to the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in Week 2. However, the offense is averaging just 11.5 points per game over the first two games.

So it's been the defense in the spotlight, allowing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score just 19 points in Week 1, while allowing the high-octane Bengals offense to score just 17 in Week 2. Leading the charge is Cowboys linebacker and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons had the most sacks league-wide after the first two weeks with four in two games. Additionally, Parsons now holds the NFL record for the most sacks in the first 18 career games of a player with 17.

Heading into the Cowboys Monday night matchup against the New York Giants, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has high praise for Parsons.

"Obviously, I respect the heck out of him," says Barkley. "He's a heck of a player. One of the best players in the league, if not (the best) — right now, you can make an argument [he's] playing like the best player in the league."

There is one issue at the moment: Micah is battling cold symptoms/allergies and has missed two days of practice. The Cowboys swear they are unconcerned about his Monday availability ... leaving the Giants, ultimately, with the concern.

Barkley cited the challenge that the Cowboys and Parsons present in the upcoming divisional matchup.

"They're a great team, they're the Dallas Cowboys," Barkley said. "Especially when you got a guy like Micah, you want to compete with a guy like that. You know how talented he is, you know how special of a player he is, so you always want to go against the best as a competitor."

"We know it's going to be a tough task, but we got to continue to love the process and stick with each other."

Parsons is still looking for his first career sack against the Giants. Monday night may be the opportunity for Parsons to do so, especially if Micah is fully healthy.

