Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence: New Coach Quinn 'Bringing Back Swagger'

On Tuesday, DeMarcus Lawrence was activated off the physically unable to perform list following an off-season back surgery, the third since 2015.

With just over one month until the season opener, the 29-year-old is, in his words, "progressing real well.''

In 2020, Lawrence had playing time in every game, racking up a team-high of 6.5 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures.

But, this past season was Lawrence's second consecutive season without double-digit sacks.

"Not producing the way you can hurt a lot,'' he said, and now a fully healthy Lawrence will look back to returning to his Pro Bowl-level numbers.

Lawrence recently shared his thoughts about his progression, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his outlook for the 2021 season.

How rehab is going?

"I feel like I'm in phase three of the rehab of four phases. And I feel like I'm progressing real well. I had a little clean up in the offseason, and it's all about getting the legs back and in tact with this field, working myself in with the boys."

Is this injury different from previous ones?

"Well, I mean, it's different this time because it's not a bulging disc. It's just a herniation. So, you just got to clean the herniation out, sew it back up, and you're good to go. But it's all about, especially eight years in the league, and it's my understanding the game. It's about working smart, plus hard, and not working hard and dumb. So, being able to get my feet back underneath me and work myself back in with the boys, I feel like I'm in a good spot."

Thoughts on the defensive scheme?

"Oh, man, it's love being able to go straight forward, attack people, and play relentless defense, and being able to have everybody on the same page, everybody loving the formula that DQ [Dan Quinn] is putting in — shoot, just getting prepared and ready to go."

How similar is Dan Quinn to Rod Marinelli?

"Yeah, it's similar. Dan is bringing the swagger back. That's what we need in this place: swagger, that pep in our step and that swagger with our movement. So, I feel like Dan is doing a good job bringing that formula back."

How motivated are you this season?

"Shoot, it's already there. You can see how these boys come out and play each and every day at training camp. We're talking about training camp. We're talking about training. So, being able to push yourself, being able to move with each other at that type of tempo day in and day out, I feel like the proof is in the pudding. As long as we keep going that type of way about things, we'll prove a lot this year."

Does having two straight years without double-digit sacks bother you?

"Most definitely. Just being out there and not producing the way you can and you know you should hurts a lot. Like I said earlier, being able to have a D-coordinator that's bringing that swagger back to the defense, having us go forward, attack people, and get off the rock, it will complement my game a lot."

Was there a change in weight this offseason?

"Yeah. Take the stress off the back. My doctor was telling me sometimes even if you're 260, that can still be too much weight on your back. So, try to lean up, eat good, and put muscle back on me. Today? I'm 255 today."

How is practice going?

"Practicing. Yeah, I'm in phase three right now. Like he said, they just took me off PUP. So, I feel like they'll work me back in, running plays with the team and stuff, and then phase four is getting out there practicing, doing all the movements, and putting the pads — all of that, hitting, all of that."

How can defense be better than last year?

"I think they can expect more speed and more turnovers. Being able to have all 11 guys around the ball will impact the game a lot. This defense I feel like it went way more smooth because we had OTAs and minicamp and that whole off time. Last year was just straight training camp, and we spent a lot more time with each other this offseason. So, I feel like we're getting to know each other better as players, as coaches, the whole nine. So, it's more of a bonding aspect to the game now than it was last year."

