Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: How Much Bigger (And Better) Is He?

Did the Dallas Cowboys Make the Right Decision Drafting CeeDee Lamb With 17th-Overall Pick?

FRISCO - The football world was shocked when the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a prime position to draft Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

We've heard that entering Season 2, Lamb has been working to add bulk to his upper body. Looks like the football world is about to be shocked again ...

Lamb was generally listed at "6-2, 189'' during his college time and leading up to the draft. We're hearing now he might be closer to 199.

Ten pounds of muscle? Jerry Jones' staff seized the opportunity to draft an incredible talent ... Dallas skipped over a "need'' ... and now Lamb is getting ready to pay off. Better - and, it seems, bigger, for the guy who recently told us to "Get Your Popcorn Ready'' for his sophomore season.

Lamb said he feels "a lot stronger and faster and a bit more explosive." That showed itself in his stellar work in OTAs and minicamp, when we picked him as the offseason's top performer.

And it all started with "The 88 Club'' ...

Lamb chose the historic "No. 88” and joined an exciting receiving corps including Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. He let the great Michael Irvin know how much it means to wear the number:

A review of Lamb ... and the Cowboys ... and the decision?

Although the Cowboys finished with a disappointing 6-10 record, the gamble seemingly paid off for Jones and Cowboys Nation. Lamb shined in his rookie campaign, finishing with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Oklahoma star ranked second-most in receiving yards among rookies behind only Justin Jefferson (1400).

Before QB Dak Prescott’s injury, Lamb was on pace to easily pass 1,000 yards, catching 29 passes for 433 yards in five games.

The other choice, Cowboys fans will remember, was likely K'Lavon Chaisson. The Cowboys liked the LSU pass-rusher ... and so did the Jacksonville Jaguars, used the 20th overall selection on him right after Dallas' pick.

Dallas didn't "need'' a receiver. It "needed'' a defensive end. But ...

Chaisson, based solely on his rookie year, deserved to be taken behind Lamb. He totaled seven tackles and just one sack. Some Jags watchers have labeled him a "bust.'' While that's not fair ... he obviously didn't produce anywhere at Lamb's level.

With Lambs' great season, the rookie also demonstrated room for improvement, particularly his eight dropped passes this season. Most notably, during the final drive of the season in Week 17, Lamb dropped a second-and-goal pass, losing an opportunity to score and defeat the Giants.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys made the right decision by selecting Lamb, for two reasons: One, Dallas drafted from its board and not for "need'' - almost always the right long-term move. And two, there is evidence can expect Lamb to develop and have an even better - and bigger - season in 2021.