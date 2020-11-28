FRISCO - This is not the story of "The Tortoise Vs. The Hare.''

This is the story of "The 4 Tortoises.''

That the "magic number,'' if you will, in the NFC East, where all four teams entered this week of NFL play tied for the same number of wins - seeking a fourth victory.

Washington beat Dallas in a battle of 3-7 teams on Thanksgiving, ao the WFT blowout win puts them at 4-7 and in first place in the NFC East pending Sunday's action. ... and the action after that.

The Giants are 3-7 and at Cincinnati this week. The Eagles are 3-6-1 but will be underdogs for the next four (there's that number again!) outings, against the Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Cardinals. Washington feels like its on a bit of a roll, but that could end next time WFT plays, as they are at undefeated Pittsburgh.

Four wins won't capture the division title and a home playoff opener. But a 6-10 record could be enough to win the division.

So, what about Dallas?

The Cowboys are 3-8 but actually have a softy schedule. At Baltimore (moved to Monday, Dec. 7, in an afternoon affair) gives them a good Ravens team hampered by COVID-19. After that, the Cowboys go to Cincinnati, then get the 49ers and Eagles at home before finishing the year at the Giants.

Could the Cowboys reach six wins? Conceivably ... but they've been swept by Washington, so the tiebreaker likely means Dallas at 6-10 accomplishes nothing.

Yes, technically, all four NFC East teams are still in contention. But now shove the available information into the Big Computer. One national outlet's "prediction machine'' left the Cowboys with but a four-percent chance of making the playoffs.

Now, as with any computer, the information it spits out is only as good as the info that's put in. But honestly, given the info that the 2020 Dallas Cowboys have put in? "Four'' seems right ... and less than magical.