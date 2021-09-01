Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

Will Grier was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys Wednesday morning

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?

According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers.

The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster cuts. Grier joins Prescott and current-No. 2 Cooper Rush in the newly-constructed QB room in Dallas.

READ MORE: Cowboys Claim Former Panther Will Grier Off Waivers: NFL Tracker

The former Panthers' quarterback was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was initially viewed as the potential heir apparent to Cam Newton in Carolina. Grier was heavily recruited out of high school and played one season at the University of Florida before transferring and playing two seasons at West Virginia.

Though Cowboys executives in recent days have downplayed bringing in an outside veteran, Grier's familiarity with quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier certainly played a part in his attractiveness. Grier played under Nussmeier during his one year in Gainesville.

"I really like how coach Nussmeier is very hands-on," Grier said while at Florida. "He does a really good job when we watch film and watch practice. He knows what he's doing. He's done it. I feel really comfortable with being a sponge as much as I can with him."

He had an opportunity to get playing time in his rookie NFL season following an injury to Newton, but he was outplayed by teammate Kyle Allen. Grier did play in the final two games for the Panthers in 2019, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions. He did not see the field in 2020.

During the 2021 preseason, Grier saw action in all three games and threw for 221 yards, but failed to find the end zone and ultimately lost the backup job to P.J. Walker.

While Grier has not lived up to his status he had in his high school days, a change of scenery could be welcomed as he brings more insurance in case Prescott finds himself on the sidelines again this season.

The addition of Grier does not jump him ahead of Rush on the depth chart, but he definitely has the potential to challenge him for the role considering Rush's lackluster preseason.

Having another body in the building can only help the Cowboys and keeps the team protected in case of emergency.

CONTINUE READING: LISTEN: Did "Hard Knocks" Stars Make Cowboys Roster?