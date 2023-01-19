The Dallas Cowboys face defensive game-wrecker Nick Bosa in Sunday's playoff game with the offensive linemen aware of the threat he represents.

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.

Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern is readying for the chance to face Bosa, who is likely the NFL Defensive Player of the Year ... and concedes the team's scheme would need to be catered to stopping the star pass-rusher.

​"We basically have to game-plan around him a little bit more," McGovern said. "Let's put the target on him this week. If that means sliding him a little bit more or changing the game plan up a little bit, but we'll give him his respect."

Bosa has truly earned that respect. Leading the league in sacks with 18.5, he has been a game-wrecker for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan's superb unit.

The Cowboys' offensive line will need to keep Bosa off of QB Dak Prescott, as part of his uncanny knack is getting physical hits on opposing quarterbacks.

In eight games, Bosa has registered four or more quarterback hits and leads the entire NFL in that category with 48. So, when he isn't putting quarterbacks on the dirt, he is getting pressure ... and consistently.

Bosa also has 20 tackles for loss, ranking him second behind Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are so many things for offensive line coach Joe Philbin and his unit to worry about on Sunday night with Bosa being tops. But ... curtail Bosa and his ability to wreck the game, and the Cowboys may have a decent shot at progressing to their first NFC Championship game since 1993.

