Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Jason Witten on Odell Beckham Jr. 'Chemistry' in Dallas

Legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten clearly knows all about what it takes to be a weapon in the NFL. After 16 years with a franchise decorated with Hall-of-Fame talent, he finished as Dallas' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977).

And amid all the contract talk surrounding a fellow star-studded offensive weapon in receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who took a recent visit to The Star, Witten shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com about what the addition of OBJ could bring to a championship contender like Dallas.



"Ultimately what you find is ... Odell can help them," Witten told CowboysSI.com. "It seems like the skill guys for the Dallas Cowboys are open to it. They got a lot of weapons. Obviously he's a premier player when he's healthy. He can be the icing on the cake for that football team."

However, Witten, who was an uncontested leader during his time with the Cowboys, clarified that Beckham Jr.'s potential impact on the team could be a concern if he's not able to build positive chemistry in the locker room.

"It's the No. 1 priority," said Witten, speaking to us as part of a promotional USAA "Recycled Rides'' program in advance of this week’s Army-Navy game where he will be presenting a vehicle to a Navy veteran. "If you don't have chemistry, it doesn't matter what the talent level is."

One could argue that Beckham Jr. has already shown he's got some chemistry brewing with Cowboys defensive superstars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The trio were recently seen together at a Dallas Mavericks basketball game during Beckham's visit to Dallas. It's a unique mid-season recruiting experience that Witten says is unlike anything he's seen at the professional level, but admitted he can't help but enjoy it all.

"What's been interesting about this is, I don't know that I've ever seen it play out in the middle of the season," he said. "This open recruitment and going to basketball games and sending messages on Twitter. I'm actually kind of a fan of it."

Beckham Jr. told Parsons he's still around five weeks away from being ready to play. A contract might be coming anytime soon, but Witten will be sure to keep up with all the entertainment surrounding the OBJ sweepstakes in the meantime.

The Cowboys (9-3) host the Houston Texans (1-10-1) on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT from AT&T Stadium. Witten will likely be watching, as OBJ likely will as well.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!