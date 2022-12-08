The Dallas Cowboys public pursuit of free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been well-documented. With potential wide receiver issues due to off-season roster moves and injuries looming, OBJ was linked to the Cowboys before the season ever started.

But Dallas wasn't the only landing spot that was speculated on. Returning to the Rams was always in the cards, as well as Beckham finding a new home in Kansas City or Buffalo or wherever.

We're currently entertained by the stories of teams courting OBJ as he makes his tour of teams hoping to sign him. The Giants, Bills, and Cowboys all posted on social media about Beckham's visits and dinners, and the Cowboys went so far as to entertain Beckham at a Dallas Mavericks game alongside linebacker Micah Parsons and corner Trevon Diggs.

But one national media outlet says one team that we may have all overlooked as maybe the perfect spot for Beckham is the Cowboys-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

ProFootballTalk.com thinks it's unlikely that Beckham will land the multi-year deal the covets, and that he'll be forced to take a one-year deal at the pro-rated league minimum. Under those circumstances, he would want to land with a team with the best chances for a deep postseason run.

According to PFT, that would enable Beckham to display his skills for a big-money, long-term free-agent contract after the season. With that said, the website thinks the Chiefs (which Beckham has already been linked to) or the Eagles.

PFT was quick to say it's just speculation and not an actual report.

The Chiefs had already been linked to Beckham. The Eagles hadn’t been. So I said, “Watch the Eagles.” Some who cover the Eagles took my riffing to be reporting. The idea that we tossed into the ether became the proverbial turd plopped into the punchbowl. Players were asked about it, as if it were an actual report. Coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it, as if it were an actual report. It wasn’t a report. That said, Sirianni’s response was significant. In rattling off the virtues of his current receiver room, Sirianni at no pointed slammed the door on signing Beckham.

The Beckham coverage is on the verge of, if not already, becoming a circus show. So really the only logical thing to do is wait. Have fun with the reports and social media posts from players campaigning for OBJ's services, but just wait.

At some point, Beckham will make a decision, and fanbases in about five different cities have their fingers tightly crossed. … with some, given the circus, maybe hoping their team doesn’t “win.”

