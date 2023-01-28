Todd Monken Gets NFL Coach Interview; Why Not as Kellen Moore Cowboys Replacement?

If the Dallas Cowboys change from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, we'll argue they could make a splash and land one of the hottest coordinators currently at the college level - Todd Monken.

The offseason for the Dallas Cowboys could be one of transition after once again falling short in the playoffs after their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys offensive coordinators Kellen Moore was a candidate to be a head coach with the Carolina Panthers ... but as we write this now, he's no longer that - and not fully secure at The Star.

While the Cowboys have in-house replacements like Brian Schottenheimer (offensive analyst) and Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks coach), or even going outside of the organization (but maybe still within the Mike McCarthy coaching tree) ... we argue that the best option may come completely from the outside ...

In the form of Todd Monken.

The current offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia has been instrumental in the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships. In addition, Monken boasts prior NFL coordinating experience, spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, most recently, with the Cleveland Browns.

Monken has proven himself in his three seasons in Athens to be one of the top offensive minds in the sport, taking an offense that 30.7 points per game and turning it into a school-record unit that averaged 41 points three years later, all while rushing for 205.8 yards and passing for 295.8 yards per game.

Yes, he's been provided with NFL-caliber talent at almost every position. But what stands out most about Monken is his history of developing quarterbacks and his ability to get the most out of his players.

An example ...

For the last two seasons, the former NFL coordinator hasn't been working with a "five-star" quarterback. Quite the opposite, Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on has been his guy.

With Monken's guidance, Bennett took his game to heights that not many could've imagined.

In 2022, Bennett not only led his team to a second straight title but threw for over 4,000 yards with 37 total touchdowns and was the school's first Heisman finalist in 30 years.

Yes, Kellen Moore's time calling the shots in Dallas can be described as a success. However, we think something needs to change after the Cowboys fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations.

While it would be bold to "reinvent the wheel" offensively by hiring a relatively unknown product in relation to McCarthy's coaching tree, Monken - who is now interviewing for a job with the Bucs - could bring an offensive system that could help the Cowboys get over the hump.

New blood? New ideas? New direction? It's worth a conversation.

