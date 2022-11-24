Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reflects On 1957 Little Rock Protest Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is explaining his presence in a photo connecting him to one of the first instances of public school integration in his home state of Arkansas.
“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” said Jones, per The Washington Post, of his presence in the photo - taken on Sept. 9, 1957, at North Little Rock High when Jones was 14 years old.
The incident is an infamous one, featuring white students shouting slurs at Black students as they attempted to enter the school.
Jones said he went there as a “curious thing,” with no intention of harassing the Black students. He also said that at that time he didn’t realize how significant a moment it was ... and would grow to be.
The Washington Post did press him on his thoughts on the moment, and Jones reiterated his innocent intentions and noted that his concerns at the time included making certain he didn't get in trouble with his high school football coach.
Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Has Foot Fracture, Will Play vs. Giants on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys' Tank Lawrence will play today in the Thanksgiving visit from the Giants in the NFC East showdown between two 7-3 teams - with a broken foot?!
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN 'Analyst' Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
ESPN's latest "hot take''? The opining that Odell Beckham Jr. is the "last thing" that the Dallas Cowboys need.
Jones, who recently turned 80 and is in the spotlight today at his Cowboys play host to the Giants in a nationally televised Thanksgiving game, also took a moment to reflect on that time in his life and expressed regret at not trying to do more to help Black students feel more accepted in Little Rock.
“I’ll be very candid with you, I’ve often asked (myself), ‘Why didn’t you do more?” Jones said. “’Why didn’t you get up and have them come up on the bus and sit rather than standing back there? Why didn’t you do more?’”
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!