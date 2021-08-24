Source: Cowboys Work Out DT P.J. Hall

Cowboys work out several free agents on the defensive side

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are working out former Houston Texans defensive tackle P.J. Hall, sources tell CowboysSI.com. The Texans, meanwhile, have cut former Cowboys running back Darius Jackson.

Hall, 26, is a 6-1, 306-pound former second-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

In June of this year, Hall was arrested on charges of assault and interference with public duties. The Texans offered Hall a $2.813 million tender on March 16 as a restricted free agent, but withdrew it on April 2. He has since remained a free agent.

The Cowboys have also worked out defensive tackle Daylon Mack, and linebackers Connor Strachan and Donald Rutledge.

Mack (6-1, 340) was drafted out of Texas A&M by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has appeared on the practice squads or offseason rosters of the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Rutledge (6-1, 216) is out of Georgia Southern, while Strachan played linebacker at Boston College and went undrafted. Strachan played in the XFL in 2020 and in the Spring League in 2021.

In another Cowboys-Texans connection, Houston cut Jackson. A sixth-round pick by Dallas in 2016 from Eastern Michigan, Jackson has played regular-season games for the Cowboys, Packers and Cleveland Browns. He's also appeared on various practice squads and offseason rosters.

Jackson has rushed for 16 yards on six carries in 14 career games.

