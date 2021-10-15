LISTEN: Cowboys vs. Patriots - Is New England as Bad as Record?
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys travel north with their four-game winning streak in tow to try and extend it to five against a 2-3 New England Patriots team in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Dallas has been clicking on all cylinders in every aspect of their game so far in 2021 with seemingly no weaknesses on offense, defense, or special teams.
But can the Cowboys keep that momentum going in Week 6?
They’ll face a New England team that many don’t recognize other than the man in the sleeveless hoodie roaming the sideline with the grimace on his face, coach Bill Belichick.
Gone is Tom Brady, gone is Stefan Gilmore, long gone are the Patriots that have yet to lose to the Cowboys in the Belichick era.
On Sunday the Cowboys face a 2-3 Patriots team that’s led by Mac Jones and Bill Belichick. Are they really that bad?
But that doesn’t mean gone is the losing streak against said Patriots.
The 2-3 record can be misleading. This same Patriots team is allowing just 18 points per game, and can be stingy on defense at times.
The Cowboys have not had any issues with opposing defenses this season, as evidenced by their performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, when they put up 29 points in a dramatic loss.
It’s going to come down the offense for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Can Prescott keep the Cowboys’ offense rolling in hostile Gillette Stadium?
Will injuries finally catch up to Dallas in Week 6? Are the Cowboys poised to extend their winning streak to five games? Let’s discuss!
