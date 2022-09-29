Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?

FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders.

Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but avoided being placed on injured reserve (guaranteeing he'd miss at least four games) because of the Cowboys medical belief that the do-everything safety could return sooner than that.

Thursday will be an important determining day for that.

Dalton Schultz was a game-time decision at the New York Giants after sustaining a knee sprain in Week 2, and he did try to make a push to play before the veteran tight end opted to be listed as inactive for the Dallas win on "Monday Night Football.''

And again, here comes Thursday.

Said coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of the pair: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."

UPDATE: This goes down as a so-far positive day for the guys in question ... though DeMarcus Lawrence is a notable sight, listed as "limited'' with his foot issue.

Meanwhile, Michael Gallup, is being listed as a full participant - and indeed was listed as that before the Monday decision to sit him one more week before he makes his debut after his end-of-2021 knee injury and rehab.

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is not ready yet. ... but we've got his Thursday "first look'' here.

Guard Connor McGovern (ankle) is getting closer. But Schultz would be a big help, as would Kearse, of whom defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said in showing a mastery of the obvious, the Cowboys "won't have a problem" fitting Kearse back into the lineup.

