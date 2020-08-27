Cowboys Practice Notes: The Good & The Not So Good (Dak)

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys went through their Thursday training camp practice despite the cloud of social-injustice issues that have been a team-wide subject of discussion for two days. As coach Mike McCarthy said, "Sports are supposed to be a great escape, (but) you can't escape this.''

So for Thursday, no "escape,'' but a morning workday nevertheless pending more in-house discussions. For now? Inside The Star: The Good & The Not So Good ...

THE GOOD

*Unblockable: This D-line group continues to be virtually unblockable. Dallas keeps using varied lineups and unpredictable combinations to get upfield and cause trouble. Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence - oh and rookie Bradlee Anae, impressive all week - all might've gotten sacks had this been live-action.

*Diggs It: Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs continues to assert himself while Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis sit with injuries. Prescott has d a bad overthrow that was intercepted by a leaping Diggs, who then negotiated his way cleverly and smoothy on a return.

*Seams!: Tight end Blake Jarwin's up-the-seams ability shows itself daily.

*Reggie II: We broke the story earlier this week about rookie Reggie Robinson II being moved to safety. The move was in evidence on Thursday. Meanwhile, second-year safety Donovan Wilson got some premium snaps today as well. And vet corner Daryl Worley is playing inside, too.

*Rookie Jets: Undrafted rookie running back Darius Anderson isn't a carbon copy of Tony Pollard. But the TCU product does have jets in the open field.

*How Many QBs?: The Cowboys will find a job for rookie QB Rookie QB Ben DiNucci. Coaches are convinced they were right to draft him, that's he's got "something.''

*Perfect Kicks: Has kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal yet this summer? Special-teams coordinator John Fassel predicts his ol' Rams buddy will be the best kicker in the NFL this year. So far, so good.

*Fifth Dimension: CeeDee Lamb was spectacular (what's new?) and Cedrick Wilson looks like the No. 4 receiver. Devin Smith and Noah Brown and Devin Smith continue to duel behind them.

*IMO: The Cowboys might work on some offensive trick plays.

*The O-Line - For A Moment: Not that it has performed very well in this camp. But just in terms of health? It's been hit-or-miss for the tackles in camp, guys missing for a variety of reasons. But to open up work, for the first time, both Tyron Smith (precautionary with his groin) and La'el Collins (conditioning) did some pre-team work. And Cam Erving was available for the first time.

But ...

THE NOT SO GOOD

*Mitch Hyatt Injury: At the very start of the workout, tackle Hyatt went down with an apparent lower-leg injury and had to be carted off the field. Look for Hyatt to get an MRI.

*'Backers Not In: Sean Lee did not participate in the session, working on the sideline. And Luke Gifford did not dress.

*Dak Prescott Picks: The Cowboys QB has generally been very good in this camp, especially in picking up nuances from McCarthy (rolling left and throwing on the run, for instance). But Thursday was not his day.

Prescott tossed an interception while under pressure from a blitzing Jaylon Smith. Dak threw to a spot on the field with no offensive player in the area. Only safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was there to pick the ball off and run into the end zone for a pick-six.

*NFL Analyst Chris Simms: If you really think Earl Thomas wouldn't upgrade the Cowboys secondary, you are the definition of "Not So Good.''

THE FINAL WORD

"These times are unprecedented. Things need to change. I grew up in a home of public safety, but I just don't understand why it keeps happening. I think I'm like everybody else, I don't have the answers, but things need to change." - McCarthy.