Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reacts to Jerry Jones' Super Bowl Optimism

FRISCO - This is that time of year when, as Jerry Jones himself likes to say, "visions of sugarplums'' dance in his football head - "sugarplums'' being, basically, Super Bowls.

And Dak Prescott is fine with that.

Cowboys owner Jones said Dallas is "unequivocally" a Super Bowl contender based in part of "the perfect game'' played last week, a dominant 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with,'' he said.

While some observers from outside The Star suggest that the owner is putting undue pressure on his guys, the Cowboys quarterback and team leader is very much in synch with the boss' approach.

Dak, among other things, said he "was convinced before" the win in Minnesota that this is a Super Bowl-caliber group. At the same time, he stayed consistent with his "brick-laying'' theme, which he's mentioned often this season.

"We're just trying to continue to build," Prescott said. "We laid a brick last week, a pretty good one. But we've got to turn the page … and make sure we do that again Thursday."

"Thursday'' is the Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants, both NFC East teams sporting 7-3 records but Dallas seen as a nine-point favorite in part because the Cowboys own the NFC's best point differential (+84) and in part because since Dak's return from a thumb injury, the last four games have seen Dallas score 141 points.

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons-led defense also lead the NFL in passing defense and in sacks with 42.

The point is, just because Jerry Jones talks a lot doesn't mean he's wrong. And in fact, the locker room's most important person happens to think he's right.