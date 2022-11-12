Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) have said they expect running back Ezekiel Elliott to play Sunday at the Green Bay Packers (3-6) as he is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 23.

But there are two "buts'' ...

But No. 1: Dallas just made a weekend roster move that suggests some uncertainty with Elliott, who entered the weekend listed as "questionable.'' as practice-squadder Qadree Ollison has been called up to the varsity.

And But No. 2 ...

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy -- who will be making his return to Lambeau Field for the first time as a member of the Cowboys -- continues to beam with confidence in running back Tony Pollard, who has clearly proved time and again the ability to be a No. 1 "man" in the backfield.

“Tony Pollard is a man," McCarthy said Friday. "He’s in great shape. … I think Tony can be a No. 1 feature back. That’s the beauty of having him and Zeke.”

As Elliott rested his knee during Dallas' 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Pollard dominated on just 15 total touches. His 14 carries resulted in him tying a career-high 131 rushing yards to go along with three scores.

While Elliott's veteran presence and red-zone ability is a valuable piece of Dallas' offense, it's hard to argue that Pollard's overall impact in the running game -- which is highlighted by unique combination of speed and burst -- isn't stronger than Elliott's.

The proof can be seen both on the TV and in the box score. The Dallas offense has a different flow to it when Pollard (who will be joined in the running back group by Malik Davis, meaning four runners are going to Green Bay) gets his the touches.

He's also done more than Elliott with the opportunities he's been given, as Pollard leads the Cowboys in rushing yards (506), yards per carry (6.2) and rushing touchdowns (five) despite having 28 less carries (81) than Zeke. He also has more 100-yard rushing games over the past two seasons (three) than Elliott (two).

There's proof that Pollard's production makes for a potent Dallas offense. Do the Cowboys want to trot out a hobbled Elliott against Green Bay to take touches away from a streaking Pollard? It can be argued that the run game could lose out on an opportunity to take advantage of a Packers defense that is allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game this season.

Dallas and Green Bay kickoff from Lambeau Field at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday. ... and the winner at running back (with Aaron Jones scheduled to play for the Pack) could be the winner of the game.

