Aldon Smith Meets Goodell; Cowboys D-Line Roster Update

Let's take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at defensive line as the NFL offseason intensifies - including news of Aldon Smith's reinstatement meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell ...

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Defensive ends: Demarcus Lawrence (starter), Robert Quinn (starter), Dorance Armstrong, Michael Bennett, Christian Covington, Kerry Hyder, Joe Jackson, Jalen Jelks (IR), Randy Gregory (suspended), Daniel Wise; Defensive tackles: Maliek Collins (starter), Antwaun Woods (starter), Trysten Hill, Justin Hamilton (reserve/future), Tyrone Crawford (IR), Daniel Ross (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Bennett, Quinn, Covington, Hyder, Collins, Ross (restricted), Woods (ERFA).

COWBOYS LOST: Quinn (signed with Chicago), Collins (signed with Las Vegas), Ross (signed with Las Vegas), Hyder (signed with San Francisco), Covington (signed with Denver), Wise.

COWBOYS RETAINED: None.

COWBOYS GAINED: DL Gerald McCoy (signed three-year contract), DL Dontari Poe (signed one-year contract), DE Aldon Smith (signed one-year contract), DE Ron’Dell Carter (undrafted free agent), DE Ladarius Hamilton (undrafted free agent), DT Garrett Marino (undrafted free agent),

COWBOYS DRAFTED: DT Neville Gallimore (third round), DE Bradlee Anae (fifth round).

COWBOYS UNSIGNED: Bennett, Woods (exclusive rights free agent).

WHERE WE STAND: There was quite a bit of turnover in this position group. You can’t argue with the investment the Cowboys made in Quinn. I think most were just hoping that he would stay longer than a year. Losing Collins is a blow, too, but it’s one the Cowboys rebounded from with the signing of McCoy, who slips right into Collins’ spot in the starting lineup. Losing Ross, Hyder and Covington robs the Cowboys of some depth, but by signing Poe the Cowboys get a run-stuffer who makes those losses tolerable.

Smith is the boom-or-bust signing for the Cowboys. If he’s the player he was before his troubles in San Francisco, he could really bolster the Cowboys’ pass rush. That process has moved forward, if just a bit, with COO Stephen Jones' recent revelation (via PFT) that Smith has indeed met with Commissioner Roger Goodell as part of his reinstatement application.

The two remaining Cowboys free agents — Bennett and Woods — appear unlikely to return.

Mike Fisher’s 55-man roster projections on defense

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: Keep in mind the words of head coach Mike McCarthy. He wants to keep 10 defensive linemen (he’s admitted to six defensive and four defensive tackles, but you can bet that ratio is fluid).

So look at the roster now.

McCoy, Poe and Gallimore are locks inside. Some see Crawford as a lock, too. That leaves Hill and Hamilton in competition for the last spot. Add in Woods if the Cowboys ever decide to re-sign him (and I don’t expect it at this point).

At end, Lawrence and Smith are locks (assuming Smith keeps it together). And that leaves a wealth of competition. The door is open for Anae to grab a roster spot, despite being a fifth-round pick. Armstrong and Jackson have a chance to carve out a bigger role. Jelks is coming off an injury. And as for Gregory, who knows? If the NFL reinstates him, then you can bet he’ll make the roster.

Sorting out the depth at defensive end is going to be one of the biggest storylines for the rest of this offseason.