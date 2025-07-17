Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' logjam at RB, Unanswered questions before training camp
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hang on tight, because we have almost made it to the weekend. In just days, the team will be flying off to California to get us dreaming about what we will see during the 2025 NFL season.
Training camp officially kicks off on Monday, July 21, with players flying out on Sunday.
While we wait to see what the coming weeks will hold out west, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
MORE: Cowboys' new 'energy' culture adds to Brian Schottenheimer lore
Dallas' logjam at running back
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the team's situation at running back and how the current logjam could sort out after a complete overhaul of the running back room in the offseason.
Unanswered questions before training camp
The Cowboys still have plenty of questions as the team prepares to kick off training camp in Oxnard, so Blogging the Boys takes a deeper dive into the three biggest issues the team needs to face.
"A week or two into training camp we are going to reach a place and have a thought or question where we look back and realize it was staring us in the face all along. Future hindsight is always 20/20. What is that thing? What is the thing that is incredibly obvious to us at this moment in time that our future selves will be mad at us for missing?"
Cowboys Quick Hits
5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp... George Pickens praised as 'great teammate' by Cowboys running back... Dynamic Cowboys playmaker teases offensive changes with Klayton Adams... Cowboys' stat proves Brian Schottenheimer is right choice to lead franchise... Former defensive line coach says Cowboys may need to trade Mazi Smith... Dallas Cowboys' RB situation inexplicably named best in NFC East... Cowboys urged to trade for veteran cornerback before 2025 NFL season... Dallas Cowboys offense ready for growth, could emerge as NFL's best... Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc.