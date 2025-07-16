Former d-line coach says Cowboys may need to trade Mazi Smith
One thing that the Dallas Cowboys do really well is scout and develop players.
While we can gripe about the way they handle contract extensions or outside free agency negotiations, the Cowboys have been great at finding talent through the NFL draft. That doesn't mean they never miss, though.
One player who has widely been seen as a miss is Mazi Smith, the massive defensive tackle from Michigan. Smith was the team's first-round pick in the 2023 season, and he enters year three with more questions than answers.
Smith has also been asked to change his role constantly. Under Dan Quinn, he was asked to attack the quarterback and play an aggressive style. In 2024, Mike Zimmer took over as defensive coordinator and had Smith reading and reacting, rather than simply rushing upfield.
According to one of Zimmer's assistants, defensive line assistant coach Greg Ellis, Smith started to show flashes in this role. Unfortunately, Ellis isn't sold that Smith will fit in their new scheme and said the Cowboys might have to trade him.
"With Maz, you do have to look at the coaching change. The year before we got there, it was more just vertical get up the field, get up the field, get up the field. Really not Mazi's game to be honest with you. I think he played better last year, he flashed some good stuff in my opinion. He kind of showed why the Cowboys drafted him and what they saw. Now, we switching up again and from my understanding, it's again more vertical charge, but hopefully, they factor something into the equation to allow Mazi's superhero ability to flash. If not, you may need to just trade him." Ellis via DLLS.
Ellis, who played for the Cowboys for 11 seasons, was highly complimentary of Smith, even saying he has "superhero ability." That said, he plays a specific style and if new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus doesn't have a plan for him, sending him elsewhere might be for the best.
