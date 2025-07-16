Cowboys' stat proves Brian Schottenheimer is right choice to lead franchise
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys will officially start their 2025 season with training camp in Oxnard, California.
This preseason is going to be different. The Cowboys will be looking at former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to right the ship as the next head coach of the franchise.
The weight of 'America's Team' will be on the shoulders of Schottenheimer; however, those who may have been skeptical about the hire may think differently after seeing this stat.
According to NFL on CBS, the Cowboys rank second in the NFL in most points scored during the last five seasons with 2251 points.
That stat should have the naysayers feeling a lot more optimistic, as Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for two of those seasons, and during his first season, he helped lead the Cowboys to the number one scoring offense in the league.
The only team ahead of the Cowboys in the last five seasons is the Buffalo Bills, which has consistently been one of the best offenses in the league with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm. However, if Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were healthy all of last season, these numbers could look a little different.
In less than a week, we can talk about the 2025 Cowboys' on-field work. But for now, it's always nice to look back on the success this team has seen. It just goes to show how injuries derailed this team last season.
