Cowboys urged to trade for veteran CB before 2025 NFL season
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to one of their top secondary members, Jourdan Lewis.
The under appreciated slot cornerback signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, leaving a hole in the Dallas secondary. They’ve tried to fill this with DaRon Bland working in the slot, but that leaves them suspect on the outside.
At full strength, they would feel confident with Trevon Diggs and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. Neither, however, are healthy which leaves Dallas with Kaiir Elam and Caelen Carson. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is urging them to trade for a veteran cornerback before Week 1.
”The Cowboys have some uncertainty at cornerback heading into training camp with Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. coming off torn ACLs from last season. While the addition of Kaiir Elam can help, he struggled to see the field in Buffalo last season. So, Dallas should explore the idea of trading for a veteran cornerback with starting experience to help bridge the gap until Diggs is ready to return. Or, it could add a nickelback to replace Jourdan Lewis, who signed with the Jaguars in free agency.“ — Holder, Bleacher Report
Holder hasn’t named any options, and right now, the cupboard may be bare. Players such as Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander are already with new teams, leaving the options on the trade block thin.
That said, there are a couple of veterans available in free agency with Stephon Gilmore and Asante Samuel Jr. leading the list. Perhaps Dallas should reach out to one of them because Holder is correct that they need more depth.
