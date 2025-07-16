Dynamic Cowboys playmaker teases offensive changes with Klayton Adams
The Dallas Cowboys reshuffled the deck at running back during the NFL offseason and revamped the coaching staff by letting head coach Brian Schottenheimer construct the staff to his liking, and players are looking forward to the payoff in 2025.
One of the players who could benefit is dynamic running back Deuce Vaughn, who has found success during the preseason but has yet to carve out a role during regular-season play.
This season, under Schottenheimer, new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, and offensive line coach Conor Riley, who Vaughn played under at Kansas State, there will be more opportunities with more of a focus on the run.
Vaughn recently talked about the team's offensive scheme this season and teased changes were coming during an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show on FanDuel TV.
There were some concerns that the team's stale offense could remain stagnant in 2025 under Schottenheimer, because he has been the team's offensive coordinator, but Vaughn doesn't believe that will be the case.
"Schotty will have his mark. Coach Adams will have his mark on the scheme, and I'm excited about it," Vaughn said. "I won't say too much, but I'm really really excited for it.
"These OTAs and the minicamp process were really fun. It was really good to dive into the playbook, and I'm excited to hop into it and get ready for camp."
During his two years in Dallas, Vaughn has just 110 rushing yards, while adding 10 catches for 58 yards. If the Cowboys add more speed and motion to offense as has been teased throughout the offseason, there should be more opportunities for Vaughn to get involved in the offense.
Training camp and preseason could be do or die for Vaughn, so let's see if he turns that excitement into production.
