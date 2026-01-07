Brian Schottenheimer gives requirements for next Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys fan base was ecstatic on Tuesday afternoon, with news that the team has decided to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who led the No. 30-ranked defense, which included the league-worst pass defense.

Now, the search is on for a man to lead the charge on the defensive side of the ball.

On Wednesday, the team held its exit press conference with owner and general manager Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

MORE: NFL Draft insider Todd McShay mock draft lands Cowboys DB compared to Ed Reed

When asked about the team's approach to finding a new defensive coordinator, Schottenheimer revealed what he is looking for.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"We wanna find someone who's a great teacher and a great communicator ... who's passionate about football, and who can take complicated information and [have the ability] to communicate it," Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

"That's the starting point for me."

MORE: Jerry Jones shares optimistic future for Dallas Cowboys

Schottenheimer has long been an advocate for communication and bringing passion to the game, so his approach to finding a new coordinator should not come as a surprise.

The team has been linked to high-profile names like Raheem Morris, Jonathan Gannon, and Brian Flores, so it will be interesting to see if the team can hit a home run.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates