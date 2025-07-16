Dallas Cowboys' RB situation inexplicably named best in NFC East
When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys are essentially set at every position except running back.
Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback, regardless of what the naysayers may think. Their receiving corps may now be elite with the addition of George Pickens. They have good tight ends. Their offensive line should be better.
But in terms of the Cowboys' backfield? Let's just say it's full of question marks, as Dallas will be employing some form of a rotation that may or may not include all four of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue and possibly even Deuce Vaughn.
Williams was a Denver Broncos castoff. Sanders was a terrific all-around player at one point, but that feels like eons ago. Blue could be outstanding, but he's just a rookie. As for the rest of the depth chart? Yeah, it's not enviable.
However, Cody Warren of Inside the Star is strangely bullish on the Cowboys' running back situation and actually feels Dallas could have the best backfield in the NFC East. No, really.
"At running back, Dallas has quietly built a lethal rotation, no matter what the analysts say," Warren wrote. "Javonte Williams provides physicality, Miles Sanders adds veteran reliability and versatility, and rookie Jaydon Blue has Alvin Kamara-type potential. Compared to the Eagles’ aging backfield and the unsteady running situations in Washington and New York, the Cowboys have the clear edge in both versatility and ceiling."
Okay, let's take off the navy blue-colored glasses here and be realistic: Dallas absolutely, positively does not have the "clear edge" over any NFC East team when it comes to the halfback position. In fact, the Cowboys pretty decidedly have the worst backfield in the division.
The Eagles have Saquon Barkley. Tyrone Tracy enjoyed a very impressive rookie campaign with the Giants, and they added Cam Skattebo. The Commanders' rushing attack isn't great, but the versatility of Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler trumps anything Dallas has to offer.
Look: maybe Williams will re-establish himself as an impressive young running back, and perhaps Sanders will find the fountain of youth. And maybe Blue will be one of the league's best rookies. But there is no way anyone can honestly say that the Cowboys have the best running back room in the NFC East.
