Cowboys' new 'energy' culture adds to Brian Schottenheimer lore
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season with new leadership after Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the team's new head coach after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Since the day "Coach Schotty" has taken over in Dallas, there has been one word repeatedly used to describe the new regime: "Energy."
Players new and old have praised the energy Schottenheimer and his staff have brought to the locker room while building a new culture. Schottenheimer's approach appears to have been well-received, with running back Deuce Vaughn being the latest player to praise the new staff.
Vaughn appeared on Up & Adams on FanDuel TV with Kay Adams when he discussed what Schottenheimer brings to the locker room while adding to the Schottenheimer "energy" lore.
It's great to see that players are open to the new approach and appear excited to continue preparations for the upcoming season.
Schottenheimer has also put a focus on building a family culture with the team, taking players for group activities off the field. Early in OTAs, Schottenheimer took the team on a paintball trip and also went viral for taking the Cowboys quarterbacks to a Greek dance class.
The team seems to be bonding as they prepare for the new season, but it will be interesting to see if Schottenheimer can keep the energy going when things are more stressful and if the wins aren't coming.
We'll get our first look at whether Schottenheimer and his staff can continue bringing the high energy, competition, and intensity when the team kicks off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21.
