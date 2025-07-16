5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will once again head to Oxnard for training camp. This year, they begin camp on July 21 to begin preparing for the 2025 NFL season.
Like every other team, Dallas will use this time to not only work on their playbook, but they’ll also make some tough decisions while trimming the roster to 53 players.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb remains among elite in NFL personnel WR poll, George Pickens gets nod
As is always the case, there will be some incredibly difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. That said, here’s a look at five Cowboys who enter camp on the roster bubble.
Payton Turner, EDGE
Payton Turner was an intriguing prospect coming out of Houston in 2021. Standing 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he offered excellent size on the edge and the New Orleans Saints liked him enough to use the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft to bring him on board.
Injuries held Turner back, as he played in just 15 games throughout his first three seasons in the league. He suited up for 16 last year, but didn’t show enough for New Orleans to bring him back. In Dallas, he hoped for another shot but he suddenly finds himself in a crowded position and might have a hard time earning a spot.
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Jerry Jones was thrilled to add Jonathan Mingo at the 2024 trade deadline but his impact was minimal. He still has talent — which is why he was a second-round pick in 2023 — but the receiver corps doesn’t have too many openings.
MORE: Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin are all locked in. That means one or two spots will be available for Mingo, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy, and Traeshon Holden. That means Mingo has to show improvement from last season to stick around.
Miles Sanders, RB
One of four new running backs on the roster, Miles Sanders is in danger of being released before taking a snap in Dallas. He impressed during minicamp, but has been a non-factor since leaving Philadelphia. He’s going to have to outperform several backs to keep his spot, which might not be realistic.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
If Miles Sanders is cut, this player won’t be in much danger. Still, there’s a chance Deuce Vaughn doesn’t get a third season with the Cowboys.
MORE: What impact will George Pickens have on the Dallas Cowboys offense?
He hasn’t exactly taken off when given the opportunity and averages just 2.8 yards per attempt. The arrival of Conor Riley, his former playcaller at Kansas State, will help but Vaughn has to show improvement.
Donovan Wilson, S
Out of all the players on this list, Donovan Wilson is the least likely to be released. Even if he hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he’s a seasoned veteran with six years of experience.
That said, his pay might have surpassed his performance and the Cowboys have options behind him. If they trust Juanyeh Thomas as a starter — and if Alijah Clark makes the 53-man roster as some predict — Wilson could become a surprise cut.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc