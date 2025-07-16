Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc
Netflix dropped season 2 of the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on June 18, 2025, giving another behind-the-scenes look at the most iconic cheerleading squad in the NFL.
One of the breakout stars of the series is Michelle Siemienowski, a rookie in 2024.
Michelle had a wildly viral moment during her first season, which led to receiving a handwritten apology letter from kicker Brandon Aubrey.
The San Diego, California, native quickly became a fan favorite, and fans have been eager to learn more. Let's take a look at what we know about Michelle.
The Viral Moment
Michelle went viral during the Cowboys' season finale against the Washington Commanders when she was pelted in the head when a kickoff from Aubrey sailed out of bounds. She took the moment in stride after receiving a handwritten apology from the kicker.
"This past 24 hours has been crazy whirlwind.. I am all okay, so no need to worry!" she wrote on Instagram. "Also, thank you [Brandon Aubrey] for this apology note! I was told he wanted to come find me on the field after the incident, but unfortunately I kept moving around the field.
"He was so kind to write me a note anyways! No hard feelings here! And now I have a souvenier for my last game of my rookie season!"
UCSB alum
Michelle attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and received her bachelor's degree in dance. She was part of the dance team for all four years. She initially transitioned from gymnastics to dance at age 12.
"I grew up as a Rhythmic gymnast until I was around 12. I switched to competitive dance and trained at Danceology until I graduated high school. I trained in ballet, jazz, contemporary, hiphop, musical theater, lyrical, ballroom, and just about any style you can think of," she said in her official DCC bio.
"Throughout my time at Danceology, I competed and trained for competitions and intensives all around the world, traveling to places like Mexico City and Canada! I then went on to get my Bachelor’s degree in Dance at the University of California, Santa Barbara where I focused my training in Ballet and modern. I also was apart of the UCSB self coached dance team all 4 years where we competed and performed on game days!"
You can learn more about Michelle and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
