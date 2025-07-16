George Pickens praised as 'great teammate' by Cowboys running back
The Dallas Cowboys did something earlier this offseason that the fanbase hadn't gotten used to the team doing during their downtime: Trade for a talented wide receiver.
The Cowboys pulled the trigger on a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, in a move that has everyone excited about the potential of the offense in 2025.
RELATED: Dynamic Cowboys playmaker teases offensive changes with Klayton Adams
On Wednesday, Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn was a guest on Kay Adams' show 'Up & Adams', and during the conversation, Adams asked Vaughn about his first impressions of Pickens.
Vaughn had nothing but praise for Pickens, calling the new Cowboys wide receiver a great teammate inside the building and inside the locker room. The Cowboys' running back mentioned how important it is to have Pickens on the team.
Steelers fans may feel a little bit different about calling Pickens a great teammate. There were always rumors of Pickens not being the standout teammate that Vaughn described him as. However, maybe a fresh start is exactly what Pickens needed.
The Cowboys take the field for training camp next week, and all eyes will be on the chemistry that Pickens and quarterback Dak Prescott hope to create. For now, it feels like everything is still on cloud nine for Pickens and his new team.
For Vaughn, this preseason could be make-or-break for his career in Dallas. However, the backfield is wide open for anyone to take the reins.
