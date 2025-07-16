Cowboys Country

George Pickens praised as 'great teammate' by Cowboys running back

One Dallas Cowboys running back has nothing but high praise for the team's new wide receiver, George Pickens, during a recent interview on 'Up & Adams.'

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys did something earlier this offseason that the fanbase hadn't gotten used to the team doing during their downtime: Trade for a talented wide receiver.

The Cowboys pulled the trigger on a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, in a move that has everyone excited about the potential of the offense in 2025.

On Wednesday, Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn was a guest on Kay Adams' show 'Up & Adams', and during the conversation, Adams asked Vaughn about his first impressions of Pickens.

Vaughn had nothing but praise for Pickens, calling the new Cowboys wide receiver a great teammate inside the building and inside the locker room. The Cowboys' running back mentioned how important it is to have Pickens on the team.

Steelers fans may feel a little bit different about calling Pickens a great teammate. There were always rumors of Pickens not being the standout teammate that Vaughn described him as. However, maybe a fresh start is exactly what Pickens needed.

George Picken
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is unable to catch a pass while being defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Cowboys take the field for training camp next week, and all eyes will be on the chemistry that Pickens and quarterback Dak Prescott hope to create. For now, it feels like everything is still on cloud nine for Pickens and his new team.

For Vaughn, this preseason could be make-or-break for his career in Dallas. However, the backfield is wide open for anyone to take the reins.

