Dallas Cowboys offense ready for growth, could emerge as NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season hoping for a bounce-back year after a disappointing campaign in 2024 that was plagued by injuries.
After an eventful offseason and with a revamped offense, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Cowboys to take the next step.
Dallas' biggest splash came when the team made a trade for star wide receiver George Pickens, giving CeeDee Lamb a much-needed running mate on the opposite side of the field. The two players perfectly complement each other's skill sets and could take the league by storm with a healthy Dak Prescott.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb remains among elite in NFL personnel WR poll, George Pickens gets nod
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top 10 offensive skill-position units in the entire league with the Cowboys checking in at No. 9, just ahead of the Minnesota Vikings.
"Lamb, 26, and Pickens, 24, have both flashed elite ability. That could do wonders for Prescott, who in odd-numbered years since 2019 has remained healthy while posting a 103.3 passer rating," Gagnon wrote.
There is also growth opportunity with tight end Jake Ferguson and Prescott returning from injury. Gagnon notes that Ferguson could also benefit from the addition of Pickens, who is going to create more opportunities for everyone in the passing game.
MORE: What impact will George Pickens have on the Dallas Cowboys offense?
So, what is the "bottom line" for the Dallas offense in 2025? If it all comes together, the Cowboys could return to the top five.
"Could another odd-numbered campaign be 'the year' for the soon-to-be-32 quarterback? If Prescott can become an MVP candidate again like in 2023, this unit will be top-five in football," Gagnon finished.
There are plenty of questions for Dallas in 2025, but even more potential and opportunity. It will be up to Brian Schottenheimer to bring it all together over the next few weeks when the team reports to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21.
