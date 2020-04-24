NFL Draft: Cowboys Zeroing In On Second-Round Targets

The first round of the NFL Draft is over, and Cowboys fans are thrilled to be welcoming WR CeeDee Lamb to town. But, now, it’s time to start looking at who the Dallas Cowboys might take in the second round of the draft on Friday, which launches at 6 p.m. CT.

And note Fish's "Musical Chairs'' game here. Dallas will watch 16 guys go off the board tonight ... but yet there are maybe 25 viable guys in this next grouping.

Dallas is going to get one of them.

We all understand the positions we want to hit,'' coach Mike McCarthy said as Thursday turned into Friday, "but I feel like the board (in Round 2 and beyond) is going to lay out nicely for us.”



We’ll take it by potential positions, the ones the Cowboys are most likely to target with that second-round selection.

CORNERBACK

Trevon Diggs, Alabama: A player we know the Cowboys have on their radar, but we're surprised is available in Round 2. Considered a Top 40 prospect on many boards, it's not clear if he will even drop to the Cowboys at No. 51. But if he does, he's great value at the position.

Kristian Fulton, LSU: Fulton being available in the second round is a stunner. He's occupied the first round in a couple of my previous mock drafts, including this one. I have a hard time believing Fulton will be there at No. 51, but if he falls, he's likely the best option.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State: Dantzler popped up in one of my last mocks. We think there is some Cowboys interest, and he showed up as a quality defender in the SEC.

Jaylon Johnson, Utah: Look at 'em all. And now do the same at D-line and safety ...

DEFENSIVE LINE

Pass-rusher makes sense at Pick No. 51 ...

A.J. Espensa (DE), Iowa and Yetur Gross-Matos (DE), Penn State: We'll lump the two together because they have similar characteristics. Both have the desirable fundamentals and can set the edge in the run game. Both are a safe pick that gives excellent effort.

Ross Blacklock (DT), TCU: Blacklock has come up consistently in my mock drafts, including this one. The second round is the right wheelhouse for a player of his ability. I saw him several times at TCU, and so did the Cowboys. Without Blacklock in 2018 the TCU defense was a mess. In 2019, it got much better, and Blacklock returning was the biggest factor.

Terrell Lewis (DE), Alabama: Lewis has never popped up in one of my mocks and we haven’t heard his name connected to the Cowboys. But that means little in this virtual draft. Lewis has speed on the edge and can get to the quarterback. But the selection comes with risk. USA Today, along with other outlets, reported that nearly half of the league’s teams have not medically cleared him.

Marlon Davidson (DT), Auburn: Davidson popped up in my final mock draft, the one where we talked about what we think the Cowboys ‘will’ do. He’s a quality tackle who can contribute right away in the Cowboys’ front four.

Raekwon Davis (DT), Alabama: He’s a bigger tackle than the Cowboys normally draft, but we don’t know exactly what the Cowboys have in mind with their front four. Davis is a space-eater, that’s for sure. And he could be an heir apparent to Dontari Poe in that department.

Curtis Weaver (DE), Boise State: The last defensive end the Cowboys took from Boise State (Demarcus Lawrence) worked out all right. Weaver appeared in my seventh mock draft here.

Neville Gallimore (DT), Oklahoma: Gallimore slimmed down, quickened up and had his best season with the Sooners, showing that he can be a three-technique tackle at the professional level. The Cowboys have likely scouted him quite a bit.

Jonathan Greenard (DE), Florida: Greenard has put up great numbers at two different collegiate programs and, even though he needs to work on his pass-rush moves just a bit, he has the speed teams like the Cowboys are looking for on the edge. Here’s where he came up in one of my recent mock drafts. He’s considered a Top 100 player now.

Justin Madubuike (DT), Texas A & M: Another tackle that has come up frequently in my seven-round mock drafts (read one of them here). He’s also a player I saw in person last season. He’s similar to Gallimore in that he’s a bit undersized, but quick, and knows how to relentlessly pursue the ball.

Julian Okwara (DE), Notre Dame: Okwara is not a name we’ve heard connected to the Cowboys. But he’s a quality pass rusher that, if available, could settle into a rotation role immediately. At 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, he is undersized, assuming the Cowboys arranged their defensive line similar to last year.

SAFETY

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota: The son of former NFL player Antoine Winfield, the former Gopher spoke to our Bri Amaranthus a week ago about his NFL goals. This is a player we're certain the Cowboys have interest in.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama: This one is hard to believe. Some had the Cowboys taking McKinney in the first round of mock drafts this week. But it was a strange draft and now the Cowboys could benefit from McKinney falling into the second round. Note that McKinney is No. 1 on ESPN.com's Big Board going into the second round, so the Cowboys would likely have to move up to get him.

And yes, Dallas probably has a high second-round grade on him.

Grant Delpit, LSU: In my first Mock Draft, Delpit was my first-round pick. Now, his stock has dropped a bit, but that could benefit the Cowboys as they attempt to add talent at safety. His run support needs improvement, but he can defend the pass.

Here's betting this is another Dallas second-round-grade guy.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois: One of the top FCS players in this draft, we know the Cowboys have interest in him. Chinn has also popped up in a couple of my mock drafts, including this one. Back then he was considered a third-round pick, so he's improved his stock markedly.

LINEBACKER

The Cowboys say they want a "Designated Pass-Rusher.'' A do-it-all guy who could play end or linebacker ... There is such a guy.

Zack Baun (LB), Wisconsin: If coach Mike McCarthy is telling the truth about "just wanting good players,'' here you go.

TIGHT END

Devin Asiasi, UCLA: We've written a lot about him. He's in play here soon.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Would Dallas really go offense again? At tight end, maybe. O-line?

Tyler Biadasz (C/G), Wisconsin: The Cowboys just lost their center, who was a Wisconsin product. How better to replace him than with another highly-though of Badger who has position versatility? He popped up in my 10th mock draft a few weeks ago. You can read more here.

Oh, and there is another center (Lloyd Cushenberry) and there are at least two offensive tackles worthy of second-round selections on the board, too: Houston's Josh Jones and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland. And you know how Dallas loves its Boise State guys.