Cowboys Secret Move: Tyron Smith New Position?

Where will the Dallas Cowboys use Tyron Smith in his return from injury?

It has long been assumed that Tyler Smith starting at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys was temporary, a placeholder Until the All-Pro veteran Tyron Smith got healthy, at which time the Cowboys would revert back to their original plan of having the younger Smith move inside to guard.

That makes sense, right?

Or so we thought. …

Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan cites “whispers” suggesting that the plans for Tyron could include him getting reps at right tackle, filling the void left by a season-ending injury to Terrance Steele.

The move would be a major shift for Smith, who, when healthy, is one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Until Sunday's injury to Steele, the Cowboys seemed set. But now? Tyler Smith has played well as the blindside protector. And Connor McGovern has done the same at left guard.

The whispers of moving Tyron come after head coach Mike McCarthy suggested that they planned on rotating Josh Ball and Jason Peters at right tackle as they did in the immediate aftermath of Steele's injury versus the Texans.

But McCarthy also said he’d like to keep his plan under wraps until Sunday at Jacksonville.

What if it’s been determined that Tyler should stick at left tackle? Or what if it’s a “best-5” concept … and McGovern has been deemed better than Ball/Peters?

For certain: Since being activated off the Injured Reserve, the expectation is for Tyron to make his season debut against the Jaguars on Sunday. Now the “secret whispered” question becomes, “Where will the Cowboys use their All-Pro tackle?”

