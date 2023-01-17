Kicker Morten Andersen has played in more NFL games than anybody else - and offered to play in a few more for the Dallas Cowboys after kicker Brett Maher's difficulties in the playoff-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys' dominant 31-14 wildcard win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond-James Stadium on Monday night left little to complain about ... except for that one thing.

Well, to be exact, those four things - missed extra points by kicker Brett Maher, all consecutive, leading to a volatile mixture of confusion and frustration on the Cowboys sideline.

Those watching on TV could only laugh and shake their heads ... or ponder if they could do better.

One such person is 62-year-old Morten Andersen, who, unlike most others, actually has done better - across 382 NFL games, Andersen attempted 859 extra points ... and hit all but 10 en route to the Hall of Fame.

Maher, after missing his lone try in Dallas' loss to the Washington Commanders the week before, missed five consecutive point-afters in a two-game stretch alone.

And, to that, Andersen jokingly threw his hat into the ring of potential candidates to kick for the Cowboys in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers ...

Via Twitter, Andersen asked "are the Cowboys hiring?"

Per coach Mike McCarthy, the answer is no, as Dallas will ride with Maher on Sunday - even with the league's second all-time scorer offering his services, if only as a joke.

The Cowboys and 49ers are set to kick off Sunday inside Levi's Stadium in the next round of the playoffs.

