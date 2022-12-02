Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. 'Would Be Great Move!' Says Troy Aikman
FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry.
In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with Von Miller) has “totally shook the chemistry, foundation and the bedrock” of the team and that he sees “a lot of red flags” with those Rams.
Eventually, of course, the Rams won the Super Bowl and were proven right.
Aikman's point about chemistry risk still stands, we say ... and yet now it's time for Beckham to find a new team, with Troy's old Dallas Cowboys in play ...
And the Hall of Fame QB and ESPN voice sees this one differently.
On paper,'' Aikman said in advance of OBJ's planned Monday visit to The Star, "it makes them a lot better. I think it would be a great move.”
Is is Aikman's opinion that Beckham has somehow matured? Or that the Dallas roster has a different makeup, personality or need than the Rams roster did?
Or maybe Aikman - who as a player in the 1990's was a locker-room leader of a team that under owner Jerry Jones made frequent splashy moves, all of it somehow coming together to win three Super Bowls - has simply changed his mind.
In any event, not only is Troy in favor of it happening ... He's also predicting the Cowboys will win the OBJ Sweepstakes.
“I think it happens,'' said Aikman in his KTCK visit. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
And why?
“As soon as I heard that (Jones) was interested, this was about three or four weeks ago, whenever it was, I told people, ‘If Jerry wants him, I’m telling you he’s gonna be a Cowboy.'''
