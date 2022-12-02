Troy Aikman Predicts Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Dallas Cowboys: 'I'd Bet Everything!'
FRISCO - Troy Aikman is not one given to hyperbolic flash ... unlike the two high-profile personalities who the Dallas Cowboys legend predicts are on the verge of making a deal.
“I think it happens,'' Aikman said. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
"It,'' of course, is the Cowboys' desired signing of NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which the insights from Aikman - the Hall of Fame QB now the lead analyst on ESPN - are surely based mostly on his experience with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
For years around Valley Ranch, the former team headquarters (but arguably less so recently for the team that now calls The Star in Frisco home), observers have been fond of noting that if Jones desires a player, he signs that player.
That's part of Aikman's reasoning here.
Said Troy in his KTCK visit: “As soon as I heard that (Jones) was interested, this was about three or four weeks ago, whenever it was, I told people, ‘If Jerry wants him, I’m telling you he’s gonna be a Cowboy.'''
Obviously, Aikman is aware that is it much more complicated than that. There is the issue of the other bidders (New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and maybe others). There is the issue of his salary demands and the cap fit. There is the massive issue of whether his knee rehab will really allow him to play "now,'' as Jones has stated is a priority.
Backyard Buddies: Cowboys Boosting TCU, LeBron on Jerry, Catching Eagles
Cowboys helping Frogs and chasing Eagles, desperate Mavs' hobbled risk-reward, Rangers' bounce-back blueprint and The Freak's floundering radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Antonio Brown Threatens to Shoot Mother of his Children 'In Front of Police'
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
LeBron vs. Jerry Jones: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Racism, 'Grace & Change'
"I believe in grace and change ... (And) trying to make the world a better place.'' - Dak Prescott, commenting on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' presence in a 1959 Little Rock photo.
And we will continue to argue that OBJ's theatrical behavior (to put it nicely) needs to be addressed by his suitors. It is our position that the Cowboys' positive "no worries'' reaction to Beckham's airplane controversy ("Full Steam Ahead!,'' said coach Mike McCarthy about 28 hours after the incident) came far too quickly.
But the Cowboys obviously seem sold on the general concept here.
And so is Aikman, with that powerful "I think it happens'' prediction.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!