FRISCO - Troy Aikman is not one given to hyperbolic flash ... unlike the two high-profile personalities who the Dallas Cowboys legend predicts are on the verge of making a deal.

“I think it happens,'' Aikman said. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”

"It,'' of course, is the Cowboys' desired signing of NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which the insights from Aikman - the Hall of Fame QB now the lead analyst on ESPN - are surely based mostly on his experience with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

For years around Valley Ranch, the former team headquarters (but arguably less so recently for the team that now calls The Star in Frisco home), observers have been fond of noting that if Jones desires a player, he signs that player.

That's part of Aikman's reasoning here.

Said Troy in his KTCK visit: “As soon as I heard that (Jones) was interested, this was about three or four weeks ago, whenever it was, I told people, ‘If Jerry wants him, I’m telling you he’s gonna be a Cowboy.'''

Obviously, Aikman is aware that is it much more complicated than that. There is the issue of the other bidders (New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and maybe others). There is the issue of his salary demands and the cap fit. There is the massive issue of whether his knee rehab will really allow him to play "now,'' as Jones has stated is a priority.

And we will continue to argue that OBJ's theatrical behavior (to put it nicely) needs to be addressed by his suitors. It is our position that the Cowboys' positive "no worries'' reaction to Beckham's airplane controversy ("Full Steam Ahead!,'' said coach Mike McCarthy about 28 hours after the incident) came far too quickly.

But the Cowboys obviously seem sold on the general concept here.

And so is Aikman, with that powerful "I think it happens'' prediction.

