Cowboys Special-Teams Update: Can A Kicker Turn Things Around?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at special teams as we enter offseason workouts.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Kicker: Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino (reserve/future); Punter: Chris Jones; Long snapper: L.P. Ladouceur

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Ladouceur, Forbath.

COWBOYS LOST: None.

COWBOYS RETAINED: Ladouceur (signed a one-year contract), Forbath (signed a one-year contract.

COWBOYS GAINED: Greg Zuerlein (signed a three-year contract).

COWBOYS DRAFTED: None.

WHERE WE STAND: Retaining Ladouceur gives the Cowboys one of the steadiest long snappers in the NFL. Bringing in Zuerlein to compete with Forbath is going to make for one of the best competitions in training camp. Forbath and Zuerlein are both accurate kickers, though Zuerlein has the stronger leg — and the longer contract.

Oh, and of course the new special-teams coach is "Bones'' Fassel, who mentored Zuerlein when both were with the Rams.

But if both kickers come to compete, it should be fun to watch.

Mike Fisher’s 55-man roster projections on defense

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: We head to mini-camp and training camp and watch Forbath and Zuerlein duke it out for the starting kicker job. That’s it. That’s the look-ahead. I mean, obviously, there are back-end-of-the-roster jobs to be won on teams, and Chris Jones and the punting situation needs to improve, and return game needs to get better ...

But kicker-vs.-kicker is going to stare us in the face every day. And they'll stare each other in the face every day, too. Cowboys camp drama!