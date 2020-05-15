CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Special-Teams Update: Can A Kicker Turn Things Around?

Matthew Postins

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at special teams as we enter offseason workouts.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Kicker: Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino (reserve/future); Punter: Chris Jones; Long snapper: L.P. Ladouceur

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Ladouceur, Forbath.

COWBOYS LOST: None.

COWBOYS RETAINED: Ladouceur (signed a one-year contract), Forbath (signed a one-year contract.

COWBOYS GAINED: Greg Zuerlein (signed a three-year contract).

COWBOYS DRAFTED: None.

WHERE WE STAND: Retaining Ladouceur gives the Cowboys one of the steadiest long snappers in the NFL. Bringing in Zuerlein to compete with Forbath is going to make for one of the best competitions in training camp. Forbath and Zuerlein are both accurate kickers, though Zuerlein has the stronger leg — and the longer contract. 

Oh, and of course the new special-teams coach is "Bones'' Fassel, who mentored Zuerlein when both were with the Rams.

But if both kickers come to compete, it should be fun to watch.

Mike Fisher’s 55-man roster projections on defense

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: We head to mini-camp and training camp and watch Forbath and Zuerlein duke it out for the starting kicker job. That’s it. That’s the look-ahead. I mean, obviously, there are back-end-of-the-roster jobs to be won on teams, and Chris Jones and the punting situation needs to improve, and return game needs to get better ...

But kicker-vs.-kicker is going to stare us in the face every day. And they'll stare each other in the face every day, too. Cowboys camp drama!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: At The Risk of Being Premature ... Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Cowboys Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

WATCH: Worried That Some Dallas Cowboys Might Not Be Staying In Offseason Shape? Check Out the Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings, MVP Dak & Cowboys Notebook

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Cowboys Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced And Dak Prescott's 2020 Chances

Richie Whitt

Cowboys WR Update: Amari, Gallup & Lamb As NFL's Best?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at wide receiver as we enter offseason workouts - and is where they stand 'elite'?

Matthew Postins

by

TheBlanton

Gerald McCoy In Cowboys Prime-Time: 'I'm Not Used To This!'

Gerald McCoy Has Been In The NFL For A Decade, But The Dallas Cowboys Playing In Prime-Time? 'I'm Not Used To This!' He Exclaims

Mike Fisher

Romo Reach-Out: Giants QB Gets Tony's Help on New Offense

Romo Reach-Out: Giants Young QB Daniel Jones Gets Tony's Help on New York's New Cowboys-Like Offense

Mike Fisher

Emmitt Smith - Who Once 'Played Chicken' And Won - Analyzes Dak vs. Cowboys

Emmitt Smith - Who Once 'Played Chicken' And Won - Has A Perspective On On Dak Prescott vs. The Dallas Cowboys In Contract Talks

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Comparison: Does QB DiNucci Have 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Cowboys Connection: What Does New Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Know About New Seventh-Round QB Ben DiNucci? And Does The Rookie Possess 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Mike Fisher

Would Cowboys Use 'Nuclear Option' In Dak Prescott Contract Talks?

Would The Dallas Cowboys Use A 'Nuclear Option' In the Dak Prescott Contract Talks? Stephen Jones Offers An Answer Somebody Doesn't Want To Hear

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys 'The Last Dance': Inside The Infamous 'White House'

The Dallas Cowboys Also Experienced Their Own 'The Last Dance'; Let Us Take You Inside The Infamous 'White House'

Richie Whitt