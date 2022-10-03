Back to Dak? Jerry Jones On Cowboys QB Prescott Replacing 'Amazing' Cooper Rush at Rams

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Dallas Cowboys are dealing from a position of strength.

Since losing starter Dak Prescott to a hand injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Cowboys backup Cooper Rush has performed brilliantly. Dallas remained 3-0 with Rush under center, as they defeated their division-rival Washington Commanders 25-10 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards with two touchdown passes. He has been sacked just twice in his three starts and has yet to throw an interception. With Sunday’s win, he became the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win the first four starts of his career. While he has become the proverbial toast of the town, he has caught perhaps the most important eye in Cowboys football.

"I can't say enough about his play," Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones said of Rush’s performance after the team's Week 4 victory. "What it has possibly done for this team this season … to give us a chance to sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we've got for the rest of the year?

"It's amazing. It's far more than what I would've expected."

However, for all the praise he has bestowed on Rush, Jones has repeatedly made it clear that the Cowboys will remain Prescott’s team, when he is ready to return.

Prescott, who had surgery Sept. 12, had the stitch removed from his right thumb on Monday. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that his incumbent starter still had some swelling in the thumb, which needed to subside before he could step up his throwing.

Though Dallas is committed to making sure that Prescott is as close to full capacity as possible before re-introducing him into the lineup, rumors are abound that he may be eyeing a return as soon next week against the Los Angeles Rams. When asked about the possibility of Prescott being ready for Week 5, Jones was non-committal.

“I can’t give you anything there medically,” said the Cowboys owner. “I don’t think anyone knows how he’s going to grip the ball; but certainly, we feel a lot better the way Cooper is playing, the way our team is playing.”

Whether Prescott gets the nod for Week 5, or Dallas pushes back his return until Week 6 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, Jones knows that his team will be in good hands against the defending Super Bowl Champions. As he has been for the past three weeks, Rush will be ready if his number is called.

"You just enjoy playing ball," Rush said. "You don't get to start every week as a backup. That's why when you're in there, you just want to do your job. You really enjoy it. It's fun being with those guys. We have a heckuva team. Great locker room. So you cherish it all. When your number's called, you just keep playing."

Should it be time for Prescott to take Dallas’ reins once again, it has been a great ride with Rush at the helm … and no one knows that better than the Cowboys owner, himself.

