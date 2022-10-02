Cowboys Extend Lead Over Commanders 2Q: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host a reeling Washington Commanders team on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a second straight NFC East matchup in as many weeks for both teams.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover from his broken thumb suffered in Week 1, which means an NFC East reunion with Washington signal-caller Carson Wentz will have to wait.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan if Rush's continued winning ways might cause him to keep the job, even when Dallas has a healthy Prescott (which might be the case in the next two weeks).

"No,'' Jones replied. "All it does is tell me that we're in great shape at the QB position."

The Cowboys enter the game 2-1 with wins over Cincinnati and the Giants with the lone loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Washington finds itself at 1-2, with losses to Detroit and Philadelphia and an opening day win over Jacksonville.

Last week, the Commanders were beaten down by division rival Philadelphia, in a game where Wentz was sacked nine times and hurried another 24. Washington was held to 240 total yards and just 3.2 yards per play.

The Cowboys currently lead the league with 13 sacks, led by second-year standout linebacker Micah Parsons with four. Demarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong are tied for second on the team with three each.

FIRST QUARTER: Dallas 3, Washington 0

Dallas begins the game with the ball from its own 25 after the touchback.

On 3rd and 5 from the Dallas 30, Cowboys QB Cooper Rush finds running back Ezekiel Elliott in the left flat for 31 yards to the WAS 39.

The Dallas drive stalls on 3rd and 8 from the WAS 37 when back Tony Pollard catches a pass for only two yards to the WAS 35.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Brett Baher is good from 53 for a Cowboys 3-0 lead early. The scoring drive goes 40 yards in seven plays and took 3:26 off the clock.

Washington takes over from its own 25 after the touchback.

Two consecutive running plays get the Commanders to the WAS 37, then a couple of passes by QB Carson Wentz take Washington to the DAL 47.

But the drive stalls with a nine-yard sack of Wentz by Neville Gallimore and a couple of incompletions. The Cowboys' defense is putting pressure on Wentz early in the game.

The Washington punt goes 52 yards to the DAL 10.

Elliott begins the Cowboys' drive with runs of five and two yards to the DAL 15. The drive can go no further as Rush is sacked for six yards on 3rd and 3.

The Anger punt goes 50 yards to the WAS 39.

Running back Gibson gets four to start the drive but the Commanders can get no farther as the Way punt goes 51 yards to the DAL 16. Turpin loses three more on the return to the 13.

Dallas starts off hot with a couple of completions to start the drive to CeeDee Lamb for 23 and then 16 yards to the DAL 36.

Another Rush-to-Lamb connection for 17 takes the Dallas drive to the WAS 31.

Rush scrambles for six yards on 3rd and 12 to end the quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Dallas 6, Washington 0

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Dallas' 45 yad kick by Maher is good for a 6-0 lead as the second quarter gets underway. The scoring drive went 60 yards in seven plays and took 2:48 off the clock.

This is the third straight game for the Commanders with less than 30 total yards in the first quarter. They have 23 in the opening frame today.

Washington begins the drive from its own 25.

Gibson rushed for 11 and Williams ran for 18 as the Commanders are having success running against the right side of the Dallas defense.

On 1st and 10 from the DAL 44, Wentz is flushed from the pocket and rolls to his right where he's called for intentional grounding to avoid the sack.

The Washington drive is halted when Wentz throws incomplete on 3rd and 11 from the DAL 45.

Dallas takes over from its own 16 after the Way 29-yard punt, but Dallas goes 3-and-out and the Anger punt goes 49 yards to the WAS 34.

