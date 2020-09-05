Cowboys Surprise By Naming DT Trysten Hill A Starter

FRISCO - Last year's Dallas Cowboys draft bust looks like this year's Dallas Cowboys surprise starter.

That's the word from COO Stephen Jones, who declared on Friday that Trysten Hill, the second-round defensive tackle from the 2019 NFL Draft who did nothing as a rookie beyond falling asleep in a team meeting, is penciled in as a 2020 first-teamer.

"He has stepped up and never missed a lick,'' Jones told SiriusXM (via Jon Machota) in explaining the decision. "He's done a great job every day. He's been a true professional. I think he's really gonna pay off for us this year."

Cowboys new head coach Mike McCarthy, who likely came to Dallas with no preconceived negative notions about Hill, recently said, “I really like what he’s done, since really the virtual meetings. He was always looking for extra work, ask a lot of questions, I’ve been very impressed.''

This is a complete turnaround for Hill, with the word "professionalism'' a pivotal one here. In 2019, Hill was late for work one day and fell asleep in a meeting on another.

But the 6-3, 311-pounder - who experienced some maturity issues in college at Central Florida, with then-Dallas coordinator Rod Marinelli pushing for him to get picked - may be "getting it'' at just the right time.

Dallas is loaded at the other three D-line spots, with DeMarcus Lawrence outside, with help from Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith (and soon, Randy Gregory), and then Dontari Poe figuring as the 1-Tech backed up by Antwaun Woods.

Tyrone Crawford figured to win the 3-Tech job vacated by the season-ending injury to Gerald McCoy. But it turns out Crawford - the "big daddy'' leader of the D-line with position flex - is also a Hill fan.

"A lot of last year was just him growing up and growing into a pro,'' Crawford said. "Now, with this offseason work and his mindset and mentality coming into this thing, I’ve seen him become a pro right before my eyes.

"He’s focused, he’s hungry and he wants it.''

Last year, Hill played in just seven games and had only six tackles. That figures to change, starting with NFL Week 1 at the Rams.

"First of all, it was a tough loss losing Gerald McCoy," Hill said. "I was excited to learn from him. Really experienced guy. At this point right now, I'm just focused on taking my team reps and taking advantage of this opportunity."

And that "opportunity'' for Trysten Hill is now ... as a first-teamer.